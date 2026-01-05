Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers sent Lamar Jackson and the Ravens home for the playoffs in a dramatic finale to the NFL’s regular season.

Pittsburgh held on to the AFC North title, their first since 2020, while the Panthers are NFC South champions for the first time in 10 years, while the Broncos locked up the AFC's No 1 seed.

Rodgers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds left and Pittsburgh secured the AFC North title with a 26-24 victory when Baltimore's Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal wide right as time expired on Sunday night in the final game of the NFL's regular season.

"It's pretty emotional," said Rodgers, who is heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season. "I'm thankful for these guys. ... It's been an absolute blessing to be here."

The Buccaneers (8-9) beat Carolina on Saturday to stay alive for an extra day but lost a three-team tiebreaker with the Falcons also finishing 8-9. Tampa Bay started 6-2 before losing seven of nine, failing to win its fifth straight division title.

While Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (14-3) earned a first-round bye by winning the NFC West. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the injury-depleted 49ers missed an opportunity to play at home the rest of the way with Levi's Stadium, which is San Francisco's home field, hosts the Super Bowl on 8 February, with Kyle Shanahan’s side falling to the No 6 seed and a tricky test on the road to Philadelphia, a rematch of the NFC championship game following the 2022 season. The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 to secure the No. 5 seed and a rematch at Carolina.

open image in gallery Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favourite to win the MVP award ( Imagn Images )

New England won its first AFC East title since Tom Brady led the franchise to 11 straight from 2009-19, ending Buffalo's run of five consecutive division crowns, meaning the Bills will go on the road in the playoffs.

Jacksonville won the AFC South division, their first time since 2022, edging out the Texans, who were forced to settle for the No 5 seed with a 38-30 victory over Indianapolis. Houston is in the playoffs for the third straight season under coach DeMeco Ryans and QB C.J. Stroud.

Denver can rest during wild card weekend, having won the AFC West, ending Kansas City's nine-year run, and securing a first No 1 seed since Peyton Manning and a stifling defense beat Carolina in the Super Bowl 10 years ago. While a third playoff side, the Chargers, return to the post-season in back-to-back years under Jim Harbaugh.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles became the first team to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons in two decades, but failed to grab the No 2 seed after resting starters in a 24-17 loss to Washington.

The Bears clinched their first NFC North division championship since 2018, despite losing 19-16 to Detroit, but they held onto the No 2 seed thanks to the Eagles' loss, while the Packers advanced to the playoffs as the No 7 seed. Here is the schedule for the AFC and NFC brackets:

open image in gallery Sam Darnold guided Seattle Seahawks to the No 1 seed in the NFC ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

NFL Playoff seedings

NFC

Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Green Bay Packers

AFC

Denver Broncos New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Pittsburgh Steelers Houston Texans Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers

Wild card round

All times GMT

The six games will be played across 10-12 January.

NFC bracket

Saturday, 10 January at 9:30 pm GMT: (5) Los Angeles Rams at (4) Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 11 January at 1 am GMT: (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Chicago Bears

Sunday, 11 January at 9:30 pm GMT: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Philadelphia Eagles

Bye: (1) Seattle Seahawks

AFC bracket

Sunday, 11 January at 6 pm GMT: (6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

Monday, 12 January at 1 am GMT: (7) Los Angeles Chargers at (2) New England Patriots

Tuesday, 13 January 1:15 am GMT: (5) Houston Texans at (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Bye: (1) Denver Broncos

Divisional round

Games will take place across 17-18 January.

Two divisional round games will be played on Saturday, and two will be played on Sunday.

The Broncos and Seahawks will join the playoff games here after a bye during the wildcard round.

Conference championship round

The conference championship matches will take place on 25 January, with kick-off times TBD.

Super Bowl LX

8 February, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California. Time: TBD.