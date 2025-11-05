Australia name Ashes squad for first Test against England as opening batter is dropped
- Australia has recalled Marnus Labuschagne for the Ashes series opener against England in Perth.
- The squad features three uncapped players: opening batter Jake Weatherald and seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett.
- Injured captain Pat Cummins will miss the match, with Steve Smith taking over as stand-in skipper.
- Sam Konstas was dropped from the squad, meaning either Weatherald or Labuschagne will open the batting.
- Concerns persist regarding all-rounder Cameron Green's fitness, which could affect his bowling availability for the first Test.