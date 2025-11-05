Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia name Ashes squad for first Test against England as opening batter is dropped

Steve Smith will stand in as Australia captain for the injured Pat Cummins
Steve Smith will stand in as Australia captain for the injured Pat Cummins (PA Wire)
  • Australia has recalled Marnus Labuschagne for the Ashes series opener against England in Perth.
  • The squad features three uncapped players: opening batter Jake Weatherald and seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett.
  • Injured captain Pat Cummins will miss the match, with Steve Smith taking over as stand-in skipper.
  • Sam Konstas was dropped from the squad, meaning either Weatherald or Labuschagne will open the batting.
  • Concerns persist regarding all-rounder Cameron Green's fitness, which could affect his bowling availability for the first Test.
