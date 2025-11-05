Australia recall Marnus Labuschagne for Ashes with three uncapped players in first Test squad
Tasmania’s Weatherald or Labuschagne will replace the dropped Sam Konstas at the top of the order
Australia have recalled Marnus Labuschagne for the Ashes series opener against England in Perth, while springing a surprise with three uncapped players at the disposal of head coach Andrew McDonald and stand-in skipper Steve Smith.
Opening batter Jake Weatherald could sport the baggy green on 21 November, while seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett could also make their debuts.
Injured skipper Pat Cummins misses out, as expected, with the ruthless move to drop Sam Konstas, meaning Tasmania’s Weatherald or Labuschagne will open the batting.
There is also no place in the squad for all-rounder Mitch Marsh or Middlesbrough-born Matt Renshaw.
Konstas scored just 50 runs in six innings during the three-Test tour of the West Indies earlier this year to leave the Australia selectors looking for a new opening partner for Usman Khawaja.
The 31-year-old Weatherald would appear set for that position, although Labuschagne could return after being dropped following the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, having had an impressive start to the Sheffield Shield season.
Steve Smith will skipper the side in Cummins’ absence, with Scott Boland likely to keep his place in a three-man seam attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Chief selector George Bailey said: “The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test.”
Doubts over the fitness of Cameron Green mean the all-rounder may be unable to bowl in the first Test, having sent down only four overs so far during the Australian summer.
That could mean Beau Webster retains his place at six, with Green remaining at number three. If Green is fit to bowl, Webster could find his place under threat from Labuschagne should Weatherald get the nod to open.
PA contributed to this report