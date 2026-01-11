Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior has revealed he rested Cole Palmer and Reece James against Charlton as a precaution after both picked up knocks in the defeat to Fulham.

The Blues did not need the star duo at The Valley with Rosenior overseeing his first game in charge and a 5-1 victory over the Addicks.

But after making eight changes from interim boss Calum McFarlane and the 2-1 loss to the Whites, Rosenior also omitted Palmer, James and Malo Gusto from the squad.

And with Arsenal to come on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Rosenior must assess his players with the trio doubts to take on the Premier League leaders.

“Malo, Cole and Reece were precautionary,” said Rosenior. “I don’t want to take any risks at this stage of the season. They had minor tweaks or knocks.

“I feel like I’ve got such a good squad here that I don’t need to risk their health.

“I believe in this group. I believe in all of them. If we want have a really strong season, we need to use them. They’ve given me cause for optimism for the future.”

Teenage striker Marc Guiu impressed with a rare start, while Rosenior also enjoyed the impact of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens out wide.

“I was delighted with the starting XI, I was delighted with the front three,” said Rosenior.

“I felt Ali (Garnacho) kept going in his one v ones, Marc Guiu was magnificent and deserved his goal. Jamie looked like he was going at the defenders, created a lot of moments.

“A lot of real positives and a good start.”