TV channels for every FA Cup third-round tie this weekend and how to watch online
There will be eight matches shown across the BBC and TNT Sports, with many more available to stream on discovery+
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace’s trip to non-league Macclesfield is one of eight third-round ties to be shown on TV across the weekend.
Six matches will be shown on TNT Sports with the other two to be broadcast on the BBC, including Palace v Macclesfield, as well as many more across discovery+.
The action kicks off on Friday as Wrexham host Nottingham Forest. The fourth-round draw will be conducted before Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday.
Every game apart from those kicking off at 3pm on Saturday will be available to watch via the discovery + platform.
FA Cup third-round TV schedule
Friday 9 January (all 19:30 GMT)
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Milton Keynes Dons v Oxford United - discovery+
Port Vale v Fleetwood Town - discovery+
Preston North End v Wigan Athletic - discovery+
Saturday, 10 January
12:15: Cheltenham Town v Leicester City - discovery+
12:15: Everton v Sunderland - discovery+
12:15: Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
12:15: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town - discovery+
15:00: Boreham Wood v Burton Albion
15:00: Burnley v Millwall
15:00: Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
15:00: Fulham v Middlesbrough
15:00: Ipswich Town v Blackpool
15:00: Manchester City v Exeter City
15:00: Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
15:00: Salford City v Swindon Town
15:00: Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
15:00: Stoke City v Coventry City
17:45: Bristol City v Watford - discovery+
17:45: Cambridge United v Birmingham City - discovery+
17:45: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
17:45: Grimsby Town v Weston Super Mare - discovery+
20:00: Charlton Athletic v Chelsea - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Sunday, 11 January
12:00: Derby County v Leeds United - TNT Sports 2 and discovery+
14:00: Portsmouth v Arsenal - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
14:30: Hull City v Blackburn Rovers - discovery+
14:30: Norwich City v Walsall - discovery+
14:30: Sheffield United v Mansfield Town - discovery+
14:30: Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - discovery+
14:30: West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers - discovery+
16:30: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - TNT Sports 1 and discovery
Monday, 12 January
19:45: Liverpool v Barnsley - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The fourth round draw will be shown live by TNT Sports before Liverpool v Barnsley on Monday 12 January 2026.
