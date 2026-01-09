Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

TV channels for every FA Cup third-round tie this weekend and how to watch online

There will be eight matches shown across the BBC and TNT Sports, with many more available to stream on discovery+

(The FA via Getty Images)

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace’s trip to non-league Macclesfield is one of eight third-round ties to be shown on TV across the weekend.

Six matches will be shown on TNT Sports with the other two to be broadcast on the BBC, including Palace v Macclesfield, as well as many more across discovery+.

The action kicks off on Friday as Wrexham host Nottingham Forest. The fourth-round draw will be conducted before Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday.

Every game apart from those kicking off at 3pm on Saturday will be available to watch via the discovery + platform.

Recommended

FA Cup third-round TV schedule

Friday 9 January (all 19:30 GMT)

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

Milton Keynes Dons v Oxford United - discovery+

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town - discovery+

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic - discovery+

Saturday, 10 January

12:15: Cheltenham Town v Leicester City - discovery+

12:15: Everton v Sunderland - discovery+

12:15: Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

12:15: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town - discovery+

15:00: Boreham Wood v Burton Albion

15:00: Burnley v Millwall

15:00: Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

15:00: Fulham v Middlesbrough

15:00: Ipswich Town v Blackpool

15:00: Manchester City v Exeter City

15:00: Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

15:00: Salford City v Swindon Town

15:00: Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

15:00: Stoke City v Coventry City

17:45: Bristol City v Watford - discovery+

17:45: Cambridge United v Birmingham City - discovery+

17:45: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

17:45: Grimsby Town v Weston Super Mare - discovery+

20:00: Charlton Athletic v Chelsea - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

Sunday, 11 January

12:00: Derby County v Leeds United - TNT Sports 2 and discovery+

14:00: Portsmouth v Arsenal - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

14:30: Hull City v Blackburn Rovers - discovery+

14:30: Norwich City v Walsall - discovery+

14:30: Sheffield United v Mansfield Town - discovery+

14:30: Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - discovery+

14:30: West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers - discovery+

16:30: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - TNT Sports 1 and discovery

Monday, 12 January

19:45: Liverpool v Barnsley - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw will be shown live by TNT Sports before Liverpool v Barnsley on Monday 12 January 2026.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in