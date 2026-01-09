Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior outlined his desire to make the Blues “a world class team” as he spoke in his first press conference since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will face Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday evening in the FA Cup, in what is Rosenior’s first match in charge since joining from RC Strasbourg.

And ahead of the match, Rosenior highlighted the need to deliver on the team’s potential, calling it “the biggest hurdle” facing his young side.

“The biggest hurdle we have is realising the full potential we have. Having potential is one thing. We need to not be a potentially world-class team, we need to be a world-class team,” said the 41-year-old.

open image in gallery Chelsea's loss to Fulham in midweek means they have won just one of their last nine league matches ( Getty Images )

Rosenior joins Chelsea with the team on a poor run of form, having won just one of their past nine league matches after the loss to Fulham in midweek.

However, the Blues are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and stand a chance of making the top eight in the Champions League phase, which would see them automatically qualify for the knockout rounds.

And Rosenior was quick to highlight the need for success at the club, though he said that he wants his players to “focus on winning the next game, and that is how you go on a run”.

“At a club of this stature, the fans want success and they have every right to want success. The fans should have those demands and standards. To win over the fans, I need to win games of football, build a team that represents them,” explained the former Fulham and Brighton defender.

“We are trying to build things in a different way. My job is to try and create a team where teams fear coming to Stamford Bridge,” he added.

open image in gallery Rosenior previously managed Hull City between 2022 and 2024, and saw success in charge of RC Strasbourg in France ( Getty Images )

The former Hull City boss also touched on the pressure of managing at club of Chelsea’s stature, explaining that “the biggest challenge in any club is creating the right culture, the right spirit, the right values”.

“The turnover of managers now, regardless of the club, is huge. I'm aware of that. The pressure is there from day one. It comes with the territory. If you're scared then there's no point becoming a coach,” he said.

“Pressure is a privilege and there are so many people in the world who would love to be in my shoes and I want to remember that,” he added.

Chelsea’s match against Charlton kicks off at 8pm on Saturday 10 January, before Rosenior faces his first big test in charge as the Blues take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday 14 January.