Chelsea’s Cole Palmer in contention to face Everton after missing Champions League loss

Cole Palmer sat out Chelsea’s loss to Atalanta in midweek
Cole Palmer sat out Chelsea’s loss to Atalanta in midweek (AP)
  • Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Cole Palmer is available for Saturday’s match against Everton.
  • Palmer missed Chelsea’s midweek Champions League defeat to Atalanta, and Maresca said he finished training on Thursday with a “mixed feeling” but assured fans the England star is “fine” after his recent injury woes.
  • Defender Wesley Fofana is also fit and available for selection after recovering from a knock.
  • Striker Liam DelapCo is expected to be out for approximately four weeks due to a shoulder injury sustained in last weekend’s draw with Bournemouth.
  • Maresca emphasised the need for consistency within the team as the "next step" to compete for major titles.
In full

