Chelsea’s Cole Palmer in contention to face Everton after missing Champions League loss
- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Cole Palmer is available for Saturday’s match against Everton.
- Palmer missed Chelsea’s midweek Champions League defeat to Atalanta, and Maresca said he finished training on Thursday with a “mixed feeling” but assured fans the England star is “fine” after his recent injury woes.
- Defender Wesley Fofana is also fit and available for selection after recovering from a knock.
- Striker Liam DelapCo is expected to be out for approximately four weeks due to a shoulder injury sustained in last weekend’s draw with Bournemouth.
- Maresca emphasised the need for consistency within the team as the "next step" to compete for major titles.