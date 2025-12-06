Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea striker Liam Delap was forced off injured during the first half of his side’s Premier League match against Bournemouth after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder.

The incident happened around the half-hour mark of Chelsea’s 3pm away match against the Cherries, with Delap tussling with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi before the Argentinian landed awkwardly on the striker.

Delap required immediate attention from the club’s medical staff and looked to be in a great deal of pain before he subsequently replaced by fellow striker Marc Guiu.

open image in gallery Delap was replaced by fellow young striker Marc Guiu for the Blues ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

While the injury will need to be assessed before there is a formal conclusion, Delap had his shoulder in a sling as he came off and he walked straight down the tunnel at the Vitality Stadium. The score was locked at 0-0 at half-time, with both sides creating chances and there hosts seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

Delap only made his return to the Chelsea squad at the end of October after spending two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and he has not managed to settle at Stamford Bridge since his move from Ipswich in the summer.

It is not currently known how long he will be sidelined with this latest issue, although most players return to action after roughly six weeks if they do suffer a dislocated shoulder.

That sort of lay-off window would be a bitter blow to a Chelsea side who have already struggled with injuries so far this season, and the Blues need players to return ahead of a busy winter schedule that sees them face Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City between now and 4 January.

While the Blues are currently without Moises Caicedo due to his red card against Arsenal, the Ecuadorian will be back for the match against Everton next weekend, though Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo remain sidelined until the New Year and key defender Levi Colwill will miss the entire season with an ALC injury.