NFL playoff schedule today: Who is playing and where to watch
- The NFL playoffs have commenced with the Wild Card round, featuring six games on the path to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 8.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars, on an eight-game winning streak, face the Buffalo Bills in a compelling playoff duel featuring quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.
- Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, host the San Francisco 49ers in a home game crucial for their turbulent title defense. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.
- The New England Patriots' Maye is poised for a potential first post-season victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will be at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.
- The Pats-Chargers game is streaming on Peacock, Jaguars-Bills on Paramount+ and 49ers-Eagles on Fubo.