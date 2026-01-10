Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NFL playoffs are here with the Wild Card round and six action-packed games.

The road to Super Bowl LX has begun, with the dreams of lifting the Lombardi at Levi's Stadium on 8 February.

With the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos able to chill at home, as No 1 seeds in the NFC and AFC, we take a look at the 12 teams involved early.

Aaron Rodgers is back in the post-season, while Matthew Stafford, with the Los Angeles Rams, and Drake Maye, with the New England Patriots, will take to the field as the two frontrunners for this year’s MVP award.

Here are six things to look out for across the Wild Card round:

open image in gallery Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favourite to win the MVP award ( Imagn Images )

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Saturday, 10 January at 9:30 pm GMT:

Stafford. The favourite to land the MVP award, nudging out Maye in a close-fought, yet nauseating, debate surrounding narrative and strength of schedule. Both men are worthy of the award. Stafford was stung by the Panthers in one of his few slips this term (losing 31-28 in the regular season), with three turnovers niggling away at him in the days since. “I’d like not to throw it to their team, I think that was the story of the game,” Stafford said. “We moved the ball well in some areas, scored a couple in the red zone, did some nice things, ran it well and just had the turnovers.” Redemption here, and progress to the Divisional weekend, even as 10.5-point favourites, would underline the Rams’ status as a favourite, and may even elevate them over divisional rivals Seattle in the betting market, with the Seahawks only narrowly favoured to win it all, despite resting this week as the No 1 seed.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 11 January at 1 am GMT

One of the classic NFL rivalries, but one lacking an abundance of iconic moments, until now, perhaps. A formidable coach-QB combination appears to have arrived in the Windy City, with Caleb Williams flinging it and Ben Johnson scheming a way to both finesse and bludgeon the opposition. Behind just the Ravens and Bills in yards per carry (4.9) and first downs via rushing (142), the Bears also rank third in 1st down rushing percentage (28.1%), and with the Packers wounded, look for D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to lay the foundation should victory come the way of the hosts.

open image in gallery Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears scrambles against the Detroit Lions ( Getty Images )

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 11 January at 6 pm GMT

After Patrick Mahomes’ struggles and the Chiefs absent from the post-season, Josh Allen, despite falling short of consideration in the MVP race, is the consensus No 1 quarterback in the league. It provides a compelling duel with Trevor Lawrence, who could feel aggrieved at a lack of consideration behind Stafford and Maye for MVP. Eight consecutive victories see the Jags roll into the playoffs with form under Liam Coen and an offense that has evolved into a slick machine. If you discard the teething problems of a new coach and the message to his QB, who saw 11 interceptions in the first 11 games, then Lawrence appears to have emerged as an elite passer down the stretch, tossing just one pick in his last six games, with 15 touchdowns in that same stretch, ranking him second in the league. Masterminding Coen’s playbook has been pivotal to enabling Jacksonville to emerge as contenders. “I’ve always had confidence in who I am,” Lawrence remarked. “I know in my career, I haven’t always played my best every single Sunday and that’s part of growing and learning and evolving. There are some growing pains and some things that you’ve got to go through and I have a better perspective through all of it. I just want to keep getting better and keep finding ways to win.”

open image in gallery Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the New York Jets ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 11 January at 9:30 pm GMT

Philadelphia is a volcano of a fanbase, always bubbling under the surface, ready to explode, despite their sustained success. Remember, this is the reigning Super Bowl champions, and yet it’s been a turbulent season, packed with venom and animosity towards opponents. Outbursts from players and coaches have failed to derail this team. A home game, given a soft NFC East, allows Nick Sirianni to silence the doubters once again, with ‘s injury-riddled defense tasked with stopping a high-powered Eagles. The Eagles will hope to find AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith early and often, given the strain put on the Niners’ coverage, including Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. It presents a great opportunity for a get-right game and new life in an improbable title defence.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Monday, 12 January at 1 am GMT

This one is either set up for the beginning of a legendary run, with Maye poised for a first post-season victory, perhaps days out from a maiden MVP, which might add another dent to the damaged reputation, to some, of Justin Herbert. Notably in the post-season, at least. It should be remembered that Herbert is an underdog, on the road and deprived of two of his chief protectors: Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. It would be understandable if the season had fizzled out, but Herbert’s character is made of the right stuff. He does not need to win here, but an admirable performance can add some gloss to his reputation and set up Los Angeles, once healthy again, for a run in 2026.

open image in gallery Drake Maye goes head to head with Justin Herbert in Foxborough ( AP )

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Tuesday, 13 January 1:15 am GMT

Aaron Rodgers’ last hurrah, then, but with home field advantage, could there be life in the veteran quarterback yet? After grinding out the division and condemning the Ravens to a hard reset, a fascinating duel against one of the best defences in the league awaits, with the Texans ranked No 1 in EPA/play (-0.13) and total EPA (-130.69), per Sumer Sports, above the notorious Seahawks defense. Divisive among fans, but ready to welcome back DK Metcalf from a two-game ban, after striking a supporter, every Rodgers game from here is appointment viewing, with one of the greatest to ever throw a ball aiming to pull off the incredible.