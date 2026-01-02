Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Golfer says US fans targeted his family with ‘horrific’ abuse

Moment Rory McIlroy crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year
  • Rory McIlroy described the crowd abuse at last year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black as "horrific" and "by far" the worst he has experienced in his career.
  • McIlroy revealed that insults targeted him, his wife Erica, and even his daughter, attributing the behaviour to a "mob mentality" among a small section of the 50,000-strong crowd.
  • Despite the intense atmosphere and abuse, Team Europe, led by Luke Donald, secured victory against the USA.
  • Discussions are underway regarding the captaincy for the 2027 Ryder Cup, with calls for Luke Donald to remain in the role, though he is reportedly weighing the decision.
  • Justin Rose is also considered a candidate for the 2027 captaincy, but he has expressed a desire to continue playing in the tournament, with announcements expected in the coming weeks.
