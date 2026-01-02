Golfer says US fans targeted his family with ‘horrific’ abuse
- Rory McIlroy described the crowd abuse at last year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black as "horrific" and "by far" the worst he has experienced in his career.
- McIlroy revealed that insults targeted him, his wife Erica, and even his daughter, attributing the behaviour to a "mob mentality" among a small section of the 50,000-strong crowd.
- Despite the intense atmosphere and abuse, Team Europe, led by Luke Donald, secured victory against the USA.
- Discussions are underway regarding the captaincy for the 2027 Ryder Cup, with calls for Luke Donald to remain in the role, though he is reportedly weighing the decision.
- Justin Rose is also considered a candidate for the 2027 captaincy, but he has expressed a desire to continue playing in the tournament, with announcements expected in the coming weeks.