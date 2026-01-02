Rory McIlroy opens up on ‘horrific’ Ryder Cup abuse from USA fans
The Masters champion maintains the Bethpage Black crowd was ‘by far’ the worst he has ever experienced in his career
Rory McIlroy has detailed how Team Europe were tasked with dealing with some “horrific” abuse from USA fans at the Ryder Cup last year.
McIlroy helped Luke Donald’s team to victory at Bethpage Black, but the visitors faced some vicious insults from the crowd throughout an intense three days of competition.
McIlroy, teammate Shane Lowry and others were singled out with personal abuse, with the Masters champion recalling the intensity of the week in New York.
“I don’t care if people say whatever they’re saying to me, even the first-tee announcer saying, ‘f*** you, Rory,’ that much is nothing compared to the other stuff we heard,” McIlroy told Stick to Football.
“Erica, my wife, would say, she’s a grown woman, she’s strong, she can handle that, but when it starts to get into, I heard stuff about my daughter that I couldn’t even repeat here, it was horrific.
“It’s also like society at the minute as well, it’s the mob mentality, they see other people doing something and think it’s OK. By far [the worst I’ve experienced], 2016 we played the Ryder Cup in Minnesota, I thought that was bad, I compare this year [2025] to 2016, and 2016 was nothing compared to some of the stuff we heard.
“There are 50,000 people there, all it takes is 500 of those to be bad eggs, and it skews the atmosphere.”
Luke Donald has faced calls to remain in his role as captain for the 2027 edition at Adare Manor in Ireland, conceding that he “wrestles with what the upside is” of a third successive cup in charge of Team Europe.
While Team Europe stalwart Justin Rose is regarded as one of the other leading candidates, though the former US Open champion has highlighted his desire to continue as a player in the tournament, underlining how “the captaincy is not in two years time, it starts in two months, or something” and “that’s something I haven’t got my head around”.
The 2027 Ryder Cup takes place at Ireland’s Adare Manor between 17 and 19 September, though the captain’s preparations begin early this year, with the announcements expected in the coming weeks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks