Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes historic milestone as he delays retirement plans

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to score 1,000 career goals before retiring (Zed Jameson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to score 1,000 career goals before retiring (Zed Jameson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to continue playing until he reaches 1,000 career goals, a target he is confident of achieving if he avoids injuries.
  • The 40-year-old Portugal forward currently has 956 goals for club and country, having scored twice in Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory against Al Akhdoud on Saturday.
  • Ronaldo, whose contract with Al-Nassr extends until 2027, expressed his high motivation to keep playing football and win trophies.
  • This ambition marks a shift from a previous interview with Piers Morgan earlier this year where he indicated he would retire "soon", stating he would "probably cry".
  • He is aiming for a first league title with Al-Nassr and already holds numerous records, including being the only player to score over 100 goals for four different clubs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in