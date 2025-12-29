Cristiano Ronaldo eyes historic milestone as he delays retirement plans
- Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to continue playing until he reaches 1,000 career goals, a target he is confident of achieving if he avoids injuries.
- The 40-year-old Portugal forward currently has 956 goals for club and country, having scored twice in Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory against Al Akhdoud on Saturday.
- Ronaldo, whose contract with Al-Nassr extends until 2027, expressed his high motivation to keep playing football and win trophies.
- This ambition marks a shift from a previous interview with Piers Morgan earlier this year where he indicated he would retire "soon", stating he would "probably cry".
- He is aiming for a first league title with Al-Nassr and already holds numerous records, including being the only player to score over 100 goals for four different clubs.