Ashes rivals in on-field spat during dramatic first day in Perth
- Marnus Labuschagne confronted England bowler Brydon Carse during the opening day of the first Ashes Test in Perth, following an unsuccessful review by England.
- The incident occurred as Australia responded to England's first innings total of 172 all out, with Mitchell Starc taking seven wickets.
- Labuschagne, batting earlier than usual, exchanged strong words with Carse after England's review for an edge was turned down.
- Usman Khawaja was unable to open or bat at number three due to being off the field for an extended period, forcing Labuschagne to bat earlier.
- Following the confrontation, Labuschagne was dismissed for nine runs by Jofra Archer, though Carse subsequently claimed his first Ashes wicket by removing Steve Smith before also picking up the wicket of Khawaja as Australia closed a dramatic opening day on 123-9.