Marnus Labuschagne confronts Brydon Carse as tempers flare in Ashes first Test
The Australia batter stepped down the pitch after an unsuccessful review from England as the hosts responded to a short first innings in Perth
Marnus Labuschagne confronted Brydon Carse as tempers flared during the first day of the first Ashes Test in Perth.
The Australian batter stepped down the pitch before an aggressive approach to his opponent, sharing some strong words in the direction of the England bowler, who turned to respond.
Ben Stokes’ side were replying to the hosts after a poor first innings, succumbing to Mitchell Starc’s seven-for, leaving them all out for 172.
And after Jofra Archer’s quick-fire response, Carse thought he had another for England, but a review failed to overturn the umpire’s decision, with no evidence that the Aussie batter had edged behind.
Labuschagne would not last much longer, though, with Archer cleaning him up to leave Australia 28/2.
It ended an innings of nine from 41 balls for Labuschagne, who turned with a grimace after the ball collided with him initially.
His early involvement only down to the Usman Khawaja inability to open the batting.
Australia’s preferred No 3 opened alongside debutant Jake Weatherald instead of Khawaja due to the usual opener stepping off the field at the end of England’s innings for “toilet breaks and stretching”, according to ABC Sport.
He was off for too long and failed to return before the last English wicket fell, which meant he wasn’t allowed to open the batting. Rules state that he must then stay off the pitch for 10 minutes, which meant Khawaja couldn’t come in at No 3 when a nervy Weatherald was out LBW second ball to Jofra Archer.
Carse would later claim his first Ashes wicket, removing Steve Smith for 17 (48) in a strong fightback from England.
