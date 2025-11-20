Ashes 2025 live: Australia v England score and updates from eagerly-awaited first Test in Perth
Ben Stokes’ side face Australia in Perth to kick off the Ashes down under, with a major call on Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir expected at the toss
England face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth in a legacy-defining series for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
Stokes’ side are aiming to become the first England team to win the Ashes away from home since 2010/11 but the first step is to win a match. The previous three tours have all ended without England winning a game but there is an opportunity for the tourists to strike first in Perth.
Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the game through injury meaning Mitchell Starc leads the attack with Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett also in the XI. Doggett is one of two Australian debutants as Jake Weatherald is set to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.
For England, the biggest decision for Stokes and McCullum is whether they select an all pace attack which would include both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer or whether one of the seamers sits out in favour of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.
Follow the latest score and updates live with The Independent’s live Ashes blog:
Ashes 2025/26 schedule
Perth is hosting the first Test of the tour but, as usual, it’ll be a long trip for England with the series lasting into the New Year.
Here’s how the schedule for the whole series looks:
First Test, Optus Stadium in Perth: 21-25 November (UK start time: 2.20am GMT)
Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: 4-8 December (4.30am)
Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (12am)
Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)
Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)
How to watch the Ashes on tv and online
The games will not be easy to follow for English fans at home, with much of the action taking place overnight. The second Test in Brisbane will be the easiest to watch from afar, as the day-night game will start at 4.30am GMT each morning.
All the action will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. The broadcaster drew some criticism for its plans for the series, which will be helmed by cycling and rugby commentators from a studio in the UK, working alongside a team of on-pitch analysts in Australia, who include Ashes winners Sir Alastair Cook and Graeme Swann.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2025/26 Ashes series down under.
England are in Australia for the oldest of cricketing contests and have renewed hope of earning success away from home.
The Australians hold the Ashes and have done so since 2015 with two series wins and two series draws (both in England) occuring since England last held the urn.
The first Test of the series takes place in Perth this time around at the impressive Perth Stadium and both captains, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith, will be hoping to wrestle the advantage on the opening day’s play.
Play begins at 2.30am GMT on Friday 21 November so we’ll have all the build-up throughout the evening followed by live commentary from ball one.
Let’s get into it...
