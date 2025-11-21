Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia’s newspapers have savaged their Test team after England seized control of the first Ashes Test on day one in Perth.

Ben Stokes’ heroics and a clever piece of thinking inspired a storming comeback after collapsing to 172 all out, with the skipper posting a five-fer to leave the hosts nine down and 49 runs behind heading into day two.

A typically brutal summary from the media down under followed, with Steve Smith stepping in as captain for the injured Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja’s back spasms sparking controversy after he bizarrely sat out the start of Australia’s reply with the bat.

The West Australian’s front page leads with "Mulligan,” then the summary of a disastrous first day: “Aussie batters - and the Ashes defence - in total disarray after Usman Khawaja was forced off the field suffering from back spasms - as day after playing 18 holes of golf, on the eve of the first Test.”

The same newspaper’s front page of its Sport section is led with “Ouch!” And Cameron Green taking the ball in the grille after a vicious ball from Mark Wood, adding that the Aussies “crumbled with the bat”.

The Daily Telegraph added “he’s not human” in regards to Ben Stokes and his superb performance, posing the question: “Where to now for ‘shell-shocked’ Aussies?”

While the Herald Sun led with “Starc Reality”, and a picture of the Aussie quick celebrating one of his seven day one wickets before England’s storming response after being bowled out for 172.

The West Australian reacts to day one of the Ashes ( The West Australian )

Sydney Morning Herald led with “19 wickets, a 116-year low, and one huge problem for Australia,” before pointing out Australia crumbled in “shambolic fashion” and that their batsmen “wasted Starc’s Ashes masterclass”.

The 116 years refers to the last time 18 or more wickets fell on the opening day of an Ashes Test when Australia were skittled out for 147 and England succumbed to their old rivals for just 119 in 1909 at Old Trafford.

The Age’s front page displayed a picture of Mitchell Starc celebrating with the headline “Starcstruck”.

While The Advertiser’s homepage shows the wicket of Alex Carey after a poor shot down to Brydon Carse, adding: “Ultimate brain explosion sums up mind-boggling day of chaos.”