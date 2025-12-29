Nick Kyrgios handed warning over tennis future after Battle of the Sexes ‘gimmick’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Kyrgios has been warned over ability to compete at the top of men’s after former British No 1 Greg Rusedski was left unimpressed by his performance in the controversial Battle of the Sexes exhibition against Aryna Sabalenka.

The Australian eased to a straight-sets win (6-3, 6-3), despite combatting a reduced court size on the women’s world No 1’s side, though doubts remain about his physical condition after an injury-plagued 2025 saw him feature in just five professional matches.

Sabalenka hinted at a rematch with Kyrgios, despite many lacking the desired entertainment in their first encounter, but as attention turns to the 2026 Australian Open, Rusedski has criticised Kyrgios and questioned his tennis future.

“I asked before the match on our podcast whether it was a gimmick and the answer is… gimmick, gimmick gimmick. I did not enjoy it. I just thought Kyrgios was dictating. Let’s not forget he was No 671 in the world,” Rusedski said on Off Court Cuts, with Kyrgios’ ranking plummeting due to inactivity and not showing his true potential.

“Did we actually need this and was it good for tennis? I’m not so sure.

“It really didn’t feel like a match. Sabalenka is a brilliant tennis player. The world No 1, a multiple Slam winner. I just don’t think we need this for our sport.

“This is a guy who is not in shape and who hasn’t played for three years. You can see him sweating profusely on court and this just didn’t work for me.

Nick Kyrgios gestures to the crowd ( Amy Alfiky/POOL/PA Wire )

“I’m a big of a purist and I’d rather watch the mixed doubles exhibition they had at the US Open. For me that is better value and a better advertisement of the game.”

Kyrgios has confirmed his ATP Tour return, with the 30-year-old handed a wildcard for next month’s Brisbane International.

Despite his ranking dropping to 673 in the world, Kyrgios will feature at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane before starring in the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne just a week prior to the Australian Open.

Kyrgios is still to hear whether the Australian Open will grant him a wildcard, with his display in Dubai moving him closer to the match fitness required to compete over a best-of-five sets format.