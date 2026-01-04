Leeds left ‘devastated’ after fan dies at game against Man United
The Whites confirmed the loss of a fan following a medical emergency before kick-off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United
Leeds United have been left "devastated" after a fan died ahead of their Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday.
The Whites drew 1-1 with their rivals at Elland Road, as Matheus Cunha cancelled out Brenden Aaronson’s opener.
But the club has now shed light on a medical emergency that took place ahead of the 12:30pm GMT kick-off.
An official statement read: "Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road," the club said.
"The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time."
Manager Daniel Farke revealed his pride at his team’s performance, with Elland Road producing a lively atmosphere throughout the afternoon.
"First of all I have to say I'm proud of the lads because it was of course tricky circumstances for us,” Farke said. “We had to go over the line two and a half days ago to get a hard-earned clean sheet (at Liverpool).
"And then without several key players for today to face a side of the calibre of Man Utd and by the way, everybody tells you how big this game is - the most important game in the recent history of Leeds United.
"So for that I'm very proud of the mentality of my players to show resilience again. We showed another very competitive and really good performance. I think football-wise was probably not our best day.
"But nevertheless we found a way to be competitive again and for that there is even a slight disappointment that we didn't take all three points, if I'm really honest."
“Perhaps this says also a lot - if you are seven games unbeaten on Premier League level as a newly-promoted side and are even disappointed with just a draw against Man United, (with) many key players missing. But I can't help myself. This feeling is there. I think it was definitely possible to win this game."
