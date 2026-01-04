Ruben Amorim gives Man United injury update on Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount
United had eight senior players sidelined as they fought to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Sunday
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim offered an update on the injury status of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount after the draw to Leeds, with the Portuguese suggesting he hopes to have the duo available in midweek.
Mount and Fernandes were among eight senior players who were unavailable for the trip to Elland Road, with the United captain having suffered a thigh problem in the loss to Aston Villa before Mount was forced off against Newcastle on Boxing Day.
A depleted United side still managed to grab a 1-1 draw at Elland Road despite going behind, with Matheus Cunha cancelling out an opener from Brenden Aaronson, and Amorim said after the game that he would “expect to have some minutes” from Fernandes and Mount next time out.
“Just focus on the game, let's prepare with what we have, I expect to have some minutes with Bruno, Mason Mount, maybe, we'll see, so we have two more, with their quality, players ready to help us,” said the Portuguese, who also offered some strange comments surrounding his status at the club and future.
When pressed whether he meant Mount and Fernandes would specifically be back for the trip to Burnley on Wednesday, Amorim simply replied: “We’ll see.”
Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire also remain sidelined with injury issues for United, with the key trio of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo also absent due to international commitments with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Amorim recently suggested frustration at the club’s transfer plans, explaining that “if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time”.
And while he will have sympathy from some corners, the draw to Leeds marks another disappointing result for United during the busy winter schedule, with the Red Devils having lost to Villa and drawn to Wolves either side of the win over Newcastle on Boxing Day.
Nevertheless, the point at Elland Road takes United to fifth place ahead of Chelsea facing Manchester City later on, with the Red Devils now only two points behind Liverpool in fourth ahead of the Reds’ trip to Fulham.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks