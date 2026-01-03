Ruben Amorim hints at frustration as he avoids Man Utd transfer talk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim hinted at frustration behind the scenes as the Manchester United head coach refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

The 20-time league champions are in the midst of a rebuild as they seek to go from last season’s embarrassing 15th-place finish to marking their 150th anniversary with Premier League glory in 2028.

United spent big in the summer bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens and had looked at a January swoop for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

But the winger’s decision to join Manchester City has altered plans, with Amorim saying on Friday there had been no transfer conversations just a fortnight on from revealing activity was possible.

Some potentially illuminating Christmas Eve comments came in between those statements when the United head coach said: “I have the feeling that if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time.

“So, I’m starting to understand that that is not going to happen. So, maybe I have to adapt.”

Amorim moved away from his favoured back three to a four-man backline in the next game as United edged out Newcastle 1-0 on Boxing Day.

A return to a 3-4-3 followed for Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw against rock-bottom Wolves, which raised further questions about the squad ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash at rivals Leeds and saw him pulled up on his Christmas Eve observations.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” the United boss said when asked to clarify what he had meant. “I just focus on the Leeds game.”

Put to Amorim that he is normally more open and perhaps regrets those remarks, he said: “No, no, no. But I (don’t) want to talk about that.”

Asked whether something had changed – be it budget or being told something by director of football Jason Wilcox or others – to come to that conclusion a year in, the United boss replied: “I don’t want to talk about that, but you are very smart, so…”

It was an unusual exchange with the normally avuncular Amorim, who is better known for eye-catching quotes than keeping quiet in press conferences.

The United coach’s mood seemed lower than usual as he previewed Sunday’s match at Elland Road, where he could be without eight players due to injuries and international duty.

Kobbie Mainoo is among those who have been out as he deals with a calf complaint, extending his wait for a first Premier League start of the season with main rival Bruno Fernandes also absent.

The homegrown midfielder has been linked with a January move along with Joshua Zirkzee, but Amorim says nobody has knocked on his door requesting an exit.

Asked if he would expect a replacement if a player left, the United boss said: “We already spoke about that.

“If you look at our squad, I think it’s impossible for someone to leave. But they need to talk with Jason.”