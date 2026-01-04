Man Utd come from behind at Leeds but drop points again
- Leeds United held rivals Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in a gripping Premier League early kick-off, as Ruben Amorim’s under-pressure side navigated a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road.
- Brenden Aaronson opened the scoring just after the hour mark.
- United responded instantly, however, with Matheus Cunha’s strike levelling the score.
- The hard-fought point provides a significant boost for Leeds, lifting them further from the relegation zone with an eight-point cushion over West Ham in 18th place.
- Meanwhile, United temporarily climbed to fifth in the table, closing the gap on Liverpool and the top four to just two points.