Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man Utd come from behind at Leeds but drop points again

Brenden Aaronson (left) fires Leeds ahead in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United
Brenden Aaronson (left) fires Leeds ahead in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United (Danny Lawson/PA)
  • Leeds United held rivals Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in a gripping Premier League early kick-off, as Ruben Amorim’s under-pressure side navigated a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road.
  • Brenden Aaronson opened the scoring just after the hour mark.
  • United responded instantly, however, with Matheus Cunha’s strike levelling the score.
  • The hard-fought point provides a significant boost for Leeds, lifting them further from the relegation zone with an eight-point cushion over West Ham in 18th place.
  • Meanwhile, United temporarily climbed to fifth in the table, closing the gap on Liverpool and the top four to just two points.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in