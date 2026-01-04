Leeds v Man United live: Cunha volley denied by offside flag as old foes renew Premier League rivalry
Ruben Amorim’s side were booed off after a 1-1 draw with Wolves and now face a resurgent Leeds team who are unbeaten in six
Leeds United host old rivals Manchester United in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim’s under-pressure side prepare to face a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road.
Resurgent Leeds have turned their season around with a six-game unbeaten run under Daniel Farke, holding champions Liverpool to an Anfield stalemate on Thursday.
They have taken seven points from their last three home games, too, and will now be hoping to add Manchester United to the list as the old foes meet again in the top flight.
After a dismal 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Wolves, the heat is once again on Amorim and the Manchester United boss cut a frustrated figure when questioned about the club’s January transfer plans this week.
The visitors continue to be depleted with captain Bruno Fernandes sidelined and a host of players at the Africa Cup of Nations and Amorim said he cannot afford to let any more players leave this month.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
27 mins: This is starting to open up a bit after a scrappy start. As Leeds pressed, there was suddenly room for Dorgu to chase in behind but Casemiro, I think, overhit the pass.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
25 mins: There’s tangle between Calvert-Lewin and Martinez as Manchester United look to try and deal with the corner. A bit of pulling, a bit of handball. Hard to judge who from. The referee waves play on.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
24 mins: Oooooh. Excellent challenge from Heaven in the box as he slid in on Justin. That had a penalty written all over it but Heaven won the ball.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
22 mins: Cunha swings in a cross from the corner, with Shaw tasked with blocking Perri. The Leeds goalkeeper appeals for a foul and - surprise, surprise - he gets it.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
20 mins: Given the absences and the atmosphere at Elland Road before kick-off, it’s been a decent start from Manchester United. They’ve seen off the opening storm.
That said, Shaw is required to make a big header at the back post as Gudmundsson hung one in.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
16 mins: A small opening for Sesko on the edge of the box but it quickly closes before he can get a shot away.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
14 mins: Cunha is going to have be central if Manchester United are to avoid a defeat today. The Brazilian links up with Shaw, who thinks he is fouled as he goes down under the challenge of Aaronson.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
11 mins: Will someone get their foot on the ball? Plenty of long punts, second balls and scraps for possession so far.
Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
9 mins: CHANCE! Aaronson skips away from Casemiro on the edge of the box and feeds Calvert-Lewin. It’s a hard chance, with the angle closing for Calvert-Lewin, and you wouldn’t blame him for taking it on given his form. But he pokes it over in going for the near post.
NO GOAL! Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
7 mins: WOW! A flash from Cunha and the ball is in the net! But as soon as his crisp volley flies in, the offside flag goes up! Indeed, Seskso was offside from the goal-kick from Lammens.
VAR confirms it.
