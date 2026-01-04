Matheus Cunha equaliser earns Man Utd a draw at Leeds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matheus Cunha cancelled out Brenden Aaronson’s strike as Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United and rivals Leeds fought out a tense 1-1 draw at rocking Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s promoted side came into Sunday lunchtime’s encounter on a six-game unbeaten run but with two days’ less rest than their cross-Pennine enemies.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the post in the first half and Leeds began to dream of a first Premier League win against their arch-rivals since September 2002 when Aaronson slammed home after the break.

But that lead lasted just three minutes as freshly introduced substitute Joshua Zirkzee played in Cunha to coolly level and secure the Red Devils a share of the spoils in West Yorkshire.

Leeds, without key men Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Jayden Bogle, pushed until the end of a game that represents another missed opportunity for Amorim’s absentee-hit United.

Cunha saw an effort clip the post late on during an afternoon when Benjamin Sesko wasted several chances in their first fixture of 2026.

The teams emerged to an ear-splitting atmosphere at Elland Road and play got off to a predictably intense start.

Manuel Ugarte saw a looping header land on the roof of the net and Cunha had a fine strike ruled out for offside, before Calvert-Lewin drove over under pressure at the other end.

But the visitors – who were again without eight first-team absentees – took the sting out of proceedings as a tense, low-quality opening period unfolded, bringing the volume down several notches in the process.

Fans traded chants as play bumbled along before Leeds went close to taking a 35th-minute lead. Anton Stach whipped a fine curling cross over that Calvert-Lewin stretched to meet with a header that clipped the far post.

The visitors nearly capitalised on that let-off five minutes later, only for Lucas Perri to brilliantly tip over a close-range Leny Yoro header after Casemiro nodded a corner back across.

Gabriel Gudmundsson saw a near-post strike saved by Senne Lammens and Ugarte missed the target during an open start to the second half.

The visiting goalkeeper had to tip over a corner as Leeds pushed for an opener that arrived in the 62nd minute.

Ayden Heaven’s slight hesitation when Pascal Struijk hooked a hopeful ball forward was capitalised on by Aaronson, who took a touch and continued to fire low past Lammens.

Elland Road rocked but that joy only lasted three minutes. Amorim introduced Zirkzee straight after conceding and the substitute’s lovely pass put in Cunha to slip a smart, low shot past Perri.

That equaliser temporarily put a spring in the visitors’ step, and Lammens’ strong left hand from Noah Okafor’s overhead kick gave them a platform from which to kick on from.

Sesko blew a glorious chance in the 75th minute after neat interplay ended in a Zirkzee cutback to him, while Cunha saw a dangerous effort from the edge of the box clip an upright.

Substitute Joel Piroe threatened as Leeds pushed for a winner that evaded them.