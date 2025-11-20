Wales’ route to World Cup 2026 in full after play-off draw
Craig Bellamy’s side thrashed North Macedonia 7-1 and are now relishing next March’s play-off for the chance to play at next year’s World Cup
Wales now know their path to the World Cup 2026 next year in the USA, Canada and Mexico after discovering their opponents in Thursday’s play-off draw.
Craig Bellamy’s side hit North Macedonia for seven earlier this week to pick up momentum in their bid to reach the finals next year.
"I am not a perfect person, I haven't come across anyone who is," said Bellamy after a 7-1 win at the Cardiff City Stadium.
"But maybe I take a little bit of that back because that was as close to the perfect performance as I have seen. That was incredible.”
Here’s what Wales can expect next year in their late bid to secure one of the final 48 places at the World Cup 2026:
When are the World Cup 2026 play-offs for Uefa?
The 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification – Uefa second round takes place next year in March. The semi-finals will take place on 26 March, with the winners of each ‘path’ advancing to the final on 31 March.
Both ties will be one-off matches, with Wales placed in Pot 2 for Thursday’s draw, alongside Poland, Czechia and Slovakia.
Semi-finals
Wales will host their semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 26 March.
Final
Should Wales defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina, they will advance to the final on 31 March to take on Italy or Northern Ireland, who face off in the other semi-final of Path A, with Wales potentially hosting the final after the winner of semi-final two was confirmed as the home team.
When is the World Cup 2026 group stage draw?
The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place at 5pm GMT/12pm EST on Friday 5 December, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The US president Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.
