Trent Alexander-Arnold mural vandalised ahead of Liverpool return for Real Madrid
The former Liverpool player is expected to receive a hostile reception with new club Real Madrid in the crunch Champions League clash at Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural near Anfield has been defaced with fans writing “rat” in English and Spanish ahead of his Liverpool return with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
It is the first time Alexander-Arnold will play against his former team since his controversial exit, with fans using white paint over the image of the full-back.
“Rat not welcome” and “Adios el rata” were scribbled across the bottom of the mural with workers cleaning it at lunchtime.
The vandalism suggests a hostile reception for Alexander-Arnold tonight at Anfield as both teams clash in the Champions League.
The 27-year-old’s decision to leave his boyhood club angered supporters, with the player booed during his first match following the announcement of his departure in May.
The mural, situated on Sybil Road adjacent to Anfield Road, was produced to recognise one of Liverpool’s academy successes, commemorating his role in the club’s 2019 Champions League victory.
The mural features a famous quote from Alexander-Arnold: “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.”
The podcast The Anfield Rap commissioned the piece by graffiti artist Akse, with food-poverty charity Fans Supporting Foodbanks also mentioned.
Speaking at the time of its unveiling, Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s not just the picture, obviously; it’s important that message that’s there.”
While the player discussed his return in an interview with Amazon Prime: “Whatever way I’m received, is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together… they’ll live with me forever.
“No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I’m received, that won’t change.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments