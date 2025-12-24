Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michael van Gerwen says Peter Wright should retire after shock Championships defeat

  • Michael van Gerwen suggested Peter Wright should retire after the two-time world champion crashed out of the World Darts Championship.
  • Peter Wright suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to debutant Arno Merk in the second round at Alexandra Palace, despite previously declaring he would win the tournament.
  • Van Gerwen, a three-time champion, advanced to the next round with a 3-1 victory over William O’Connor, stating he was not surprised by Wright's early exit.
  • Merk expressed his astonishment at beating a 'legend', while Wright's performance against him resulted in a low 79.20 average.
  • Gary Anderson defended Wright, highlighting that consistency at the top is unrealistic and players cannot always perform at their peak.
