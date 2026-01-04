Tyson Fury confirms boxing future and announces return from retirement
Fury was linked with a sensational fight with Anthony Joshua before his heavyweight rival was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria
Tyson Fury has announced he is returning from retirement this year.
The former heavyweight world champion, who last fought in a points defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, was linked with a sensational clash with Anthony Joshua before his British rival was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria earlier this week. Joshua has since returned to the UK following the deaths of two close friends and members of his team.
Posting on Instagram, Fury said: “2026 is that year. Return of the mac. Been away for a while but I'm back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it.”
More follows
