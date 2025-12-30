Anthony Joshua’s friends confirmed as two casualties in fatal car crash that injured boxer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua’s friends have been confirmed as the two casualties of a car crash in Nigeria, which left the heavyweight boxer with minor injuries.

Joshua, a passenger in the incident, was taken to hospital after the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which was promptly confirmed to have taken two lives. It was not until later in the day that reports suggested the two casualties were Joshua’s personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami.

Matchroom, which promotes Joshua, and 258 MGT, his management company, confirmed those rumours late on Monday.

A joint-statement read: “With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. No further comment will be made at this time.”

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua at the scene of Monday’s car crash ( Sodiq Ayo via Reuters )

open image in gallery A photo of what is believed to be Joshua’s vehicle ( X/@FRSCNigeria )

Britain’s Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was in the country in the wake of his knockout victory against Jake Paul on 19 December. Joshua, 36, knocked out the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the sixth round of their fight in Miami, breaking Paul’s jaw in two places.

Just 10 days later, Joshua was involved in Monday’s incident, in which he was reportedly a passenger in a Lexus SUV in a convoy. His vehicle collided with a truck parked on the side of the expressway, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.

The Corps also suggested speeding and an overtake attempt were to blame for the crash, but Ogun state’s police commissioner later told ESPN that a burst tyre on Joshua’s vehicle caused the driver to lose control and “swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road”.

open image in gallery Joshua shared an Instagram story earlier on Monday, showing himself playing table tennis with Latif Ayodele ( Instagram )

Video footage of the aftermath of the incident showed Joshua sitting in his car, which appeared to have sustained heavy damage, appearing dazed and in pain. Further footage showed Joshua outside of the vehicle and still wincing.

Joshua’s security team, travelling directly behind him in a Mitsubishi Pajero, reportedly avoided the crash.

Earlier on Monday, Joshua had shared an Instagram story that showed him playing table tennis with Ayodele.

Joshua has been in talks over a 2026 showdown with British rival Tyson Fury, but “AJ” was being lined up for a swift return before then, potentially fighting in February. Monday’s news almost certainly puts paid to the idea of Joshua fighting as soon as February, however.