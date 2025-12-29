Anthony Joshua latest: Two killed in car crash involving heavyweight boxer in Nigeria
The former heavyweight world champion had been recovering from his fight against Jake Paul before Christmas
Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in a car crash in Nigeria, which reportedly killed two people.
The crash took place on the Ogun-Lagos State expressway in Nigeria, where the former world heavyweight champion was visiting just 10 days after his high-profile fight with Jake Paul.
Britain’s Joshua, who is also of Nigerian heritage, stopped the YouTuber-turned-boxer in six rounds in Miami and was mooted to return to the ring in February, ahead of a potential bout with Tyson Fury later in 2026.
However, such an outing is now up in the air following Monday’s news, while attention turns to the more-serious development that two lives were reportedly claimed in the crash.
Footage has circulated showing “AJ”, a passenger in a convoy vehicle, appearing dazed and in pain at the scene of the incident, both in and out of a car. The BBC reported that Ogun State Police in Nigeria confirmed the deaths of two passengers.
A representative of Joshua told The Independent that the 36-year-old’s UK-based team is looking into the matter. Follow the latest updates in our blog below:
Anthony Joshua shares table tennis video hours before major car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua posted a video of himself playing table tennis against personal trainer and social media influencer Latz, known as "healthy_mindset" on Instagram, hours before the fatal car crash in Nigeria.
Joshua could be seen enjoying a rally with his friend, adding the caption: “healthy_mindset dishing out table tennis smoke.”
Anthony Joshua’s divisive performance against Jake Paul
Just 10 days ago, any column inches dedicated to Joshua were discussing the boxer’s performance against Jake Paul – a performance that drew criticism from many corners.
But here’s The Independent’s contrasting take on the matter:
Disappointed in Anthony Joshua? Sorry, you’ve got it completely wrong
Anthony Joshua's next fight set to be rescheduled after car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua has been due for a quick turnaround after his sixth-round knockout win over Jake Paul earlier this month.
Riyadh Season boss Turki Alalshikh had lined up Joshua to feature in Saudi Arabia in February.
With proposed plans for AJ to then take on Tyson Fury later in 2026.
Joshua is thought to be “fine” and has suffered “minor injuries” from the car accident on Monday, but any return to the ring now looks several months away at least.
Anthony Joshua’s UK-based team looking into incident
A representative of Joshua told The Independent that the boxer’s UK-based team is looking into the matter.
More updates from Team AJ as and when we have them.
Statistics report that expressway is Nigeria’s deadliest nationwide
A report from Legit Nigeria reads: “By 2025, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway remained Nigeria’s deadliest highway.
“Data showed that in the first quarter of 2025 alone, 175 crashes were recorded, resulting in 73 deaths and 393 injuries.
“January 2025 saw the highest number of crashes, while February recorded the highest fatalities.”
Awaiting official comment from Joshua’s representatives
The Independent has contacted representatives of Joshua for comment on the situation.
We will provide any updates we have from them in due course.
Anthony Joshua sat behind driver in fatal crash crash
"Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him," eyewitness Adeniyi Orojo has told the Nigerian newspaper The Punch.
A Lexus and Pajero were reportedly involved in the crash, with Mr Orojo adding: "There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash."
Worrying footage circulating in aftermath of crash
The Independent has seen multiple clips from the aftermath of the incident online. However, some elements of the footage are not appropriate to share at this time.
What is clear from the footage is that Joshua appeared pained and dazed in the fallout of the incident.
Local police confirm car crash involving Anthony Joshua
The Ogun State Police Command has sent a statement to the BBC which confirms two people died in the crash that has left Anthony Joshua injured.
Joshua is now said to be at "an undisclosed hospital".
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks