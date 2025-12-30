Anthony Joshua trainer Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele posted ‘precious’ life message just days before car crash
- Two close friends of boxer Anthony Joshua, Latif 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both 36, have died following a car crash.
- The incident occurred on Monday 29 December when a Lexus SUV carrying Joshua and his friends collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.
- Ayodele, who was Joshua's personal trainer, and Ghami succumbed to their injuries from the collision.
- Days before his death, Ayodele shared a video montage on social media, emphasising the importance of enjoying life.
- Alongside the video of himself travelling and spending time with friends, Ayodele posted the caption: “In between your goals, remember there’s a precious thing called life that you need to enjoy.”