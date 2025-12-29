Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Joshua car crash victims identified as his ‘close friends’

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • Anthony Joshua’s team has confirmed that two of his friends and teammates, Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, were killed in the fatal car crash in Nigeria.
  • Latz, who had been by Joshua’s side for the past decade, was seen with the boxer playing table tennis in a video shared on Instagram stories just four hours before news broke of the car crash.
  • Ghami played a key role in Joshua’s recent training camp and fight against Jake Paul, providing deep-tissue massages and assisting with stretching.
  • Joshua is “conscious” and has spoken to his family after the crash. Authorities say he and another man in the hospital are in “stable” condition.
  • Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent his “sympathies” to Joshua on X following the crash, saying Joshua “bears the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident.”
