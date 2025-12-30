Anthony Joshua’s friend and personal trainer Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele discussed the importance of enjoying life in a video posted just days before his death.

On Monday (29 December), Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck near a petrol station on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both 36 and longtime friends of the boxer, died from their injuries. Joshua and another passenger are in a “stable” condition in hospital.

In a video posted days before the crash, Ayodele posted a montage of him travelling and spending time with friends, with the caption: “In between your goals, remember there’s a precious thing called life that you need to enjoy.”