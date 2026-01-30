A cheeky suspect offered to buy police dinner after he was chased down and tackled by officers in Colorado.

After pulling over a car with improper plates in the town of Wheat Ridge, the suspect took off running, forcing local police officers to chase him down and tackle him to the floor.

When caught, the man said, “Okay guys, you got me. Can I buy you dinner?”

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was held on an outstanding warrant.