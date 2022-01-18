Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer

What happens when the Donald Trump slashes humanitarian aid? In this episode of Decomplicated: America’s USAID cuts, and why they matter.

From disaster relief to healthcare, these programmes keep millions of people afloat—so what happens when the funding disappears?

Well, according to The Independent’s data correspondent Alicja Hagopian, expect food shortages, medical crises, and global instability. Who’s hit hardest, why it’s happening, and what the world might do next?

Watch more from Decomplicated on Independent TV.