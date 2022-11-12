SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Saudi Arabia’s climate envoy has acknowledged the ‘extremely high’ ambitions set by the Saudi Green Initiative and wants the Kingdom to become an ‘example’ for the rest of the world to follow.

HE Adel Al Jubeir spoke to The Independent at SGI 2022, “It has to be a comprehensive approach, a whole-of-government approach.”

He added, “This is the only way that we can save our planet.”

This year’s Saudi Green Initiative is host to several green technologies and solutions, made with the aim to ensure a more sustainable future for the planet.

