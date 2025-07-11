Buck moon shines over Greece’s ancient Temple of Poseidon

July's "Buck Moon" glistened over Greece's 2,500-year-old Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion late on Thursday, 10 July.

The full moon shone brightly above the ancient ruins, once a key religious and strategic site, creating a striking scene.

Famous for its sunsets and historic significance, the temple overlooks the Aegean Sea.

This year’s Buck Moon is notable as it is one of the most distant full moons of 2025, appearing slightly smaller in the sky.

It also coincides with a period of major lunar standstill, meaning the Moon’s path is unusually low in the sky, which can amplify the so-called “Moon illusion” – an optical effect that makes the Moon appear dramatically larger when close to the horizon.