Timothee Chalamet told Kylie Jenner that he loves her at the Critics Choice Awards, with the 28-year-old mouthing it back to him as her partner won the Best Actor award for Marty Supreme.

After thanking his fellow nominees, his team and the film’s director, Josh Safdie, the actor, 30, turned his attention to his girlfriend of three years.

“Thank you for our foundation,” Chalamet told Jenner, who was sitting in the audience “I love you, I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

As the camera cut back to Jenner, she mouthed back, “I love you”.