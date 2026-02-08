Reform UK councillor David Taylor announced he is quitting the party over his local authority’s plans to raise council tax

The former deputy leader of Worcestershire County Council appeared on BCC Politics Midlands on Sunday (8 February), where he made his announcement.

Mr Taylor said: “I walked in here today as a Reform county councillor, I won’t be leaving this studio as a Reform county councillor.

“I’ve had several issues with the running of the council from a political perspective and from an officer perspective. Council tax is one of those issues, I think we could have made decisions sooner and I think leaving it this late in the day to make cuts and to expect people who are already not doing so well to pay more council tax, I just can’t support that.”

The show’s presenter asked:“You are quitting Reform UK?”

Mr Taylor replied: “As from today I will be an independent county councillor.”