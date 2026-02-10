Strictly star rushed to hospital as he issues update from bed

A Strictly Come Dancing star has been rushed to hospital as he tells followers he’s “had better days” in an update from his hospital bed.

Max George, 37, has had regular checkups since being fitted with a pacemaker in December 2024, after his mother noticed that he had “turned blue” and insisted he seek urgent care.

The Wanted singer then underwent a second procedure to correct a misplaced wire and has since been giving updates on his hospital visits.

On Tuesday (10 February), an “absolutely knackered” George posted a video of himself in a hospital bed in A&E, admitting that he has “no idea what’s happened or why”.