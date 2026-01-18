The Wanted’s Max George back in hospital after major surgery

Max George has shared that he is back in hospital following major heart surgery in 2024.

In an Instagram story posted on Friday (16 December), The Wanted's lead singer, 37, explained that he had a scan on his chest.

It comes after he was diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block, a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm. He was later fitted with a pacemaker.

"I've had a bit of an issue with my lungs apparently, but should be fine. It's just a precaution," he shared.