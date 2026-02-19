Watch as Kim Jong Un drives a rocket launcher ahead of a major political gathering in Pyongang on Wednesday (18 February).

In footage shared by the country’s state media, the North Korean leader can be seen getting behind the wheel of the nuclear-capable weapon, which has been touted by the nation as among the most powerful of its type in the world.

Kim said the rocket launchers, of which there are 50, are equipped with AI and “appropriate for a special attack, that is, for accomplishing a strategic mission”.

The display comes ahead of this month’s 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party, which is widely viewed as North Korea’s most important political event.