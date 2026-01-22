Kim Jong Un smiled as he visited a spa in newly-released footage broadcast on North Korean state television.

The country's leader attended the opening of the Onpho Working People's Holiday Camp in North Hamgyong Province on Wednesday (21 January).

Kim was pictured in a heavy winter coat as he toured the spa building, even keeping the thick garment on as he entered a room full of steam.

Other images showed Kim cutting a large ribbon to mark the opening of the spa in a completion ceremony.