Hillary Clinton has reiterated calls for the full release of the Epstein files, saying the documents, which include images of her husband former US president Bill Clinton, were “horrifying”.

“It is something that needs to be totally transparent,” Clinton told a panel at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (14 February).

“I’ve called for many, many years for everything to be put out there so people can not only see what’s in them but also, if appropriate, hold people accountable. We’ll see what happens.”

The former US secretary of state also pointedly claimed inclusion in the documents was not proof of criminal guilt.

A tranche of files released included images of Bill Clinton in a swimming pool with Ghislane Maxwell and alongside an unidentified person in a hot tub.

The Clintons have agreed to testify in the congressional investigation into Epstein later this month.