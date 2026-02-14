An amateur drone pilot who piloted the aircraft over a large factory fire as emergency services responded has been sentenced in what police say is the first conviction of its kind.

Christopher McEwen, 46, of Crome Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to 17 offences including flying a drone close to where an emergency response is ongoing, Norfolk Police said.

A court heard McEwen flew his drone over an industrial fire at a disused factory in Norwich in January last year three times as firefighters, police and ambulance crews were at work, with police releasing footage recorded by the device.

McEwen was ordered to pay a £2,000 fine sentenced at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday (13 February) and to hand over his £3,000 DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine drone for destruction.