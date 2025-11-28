Alice Liveing and Shakira Akabusi on the dark side of fitness influencers

Over 500 million people follow the #fitness hashtag on Instagram, but behind the workout tips and motivational reels, what’s it really like to be a fitness influencer? In this episode of the Well Enough podcast, host Emilie Lavinia is joined by two leading voices in online fitness: Alice Liveing and Shakira Akabusi. Alice Liveing has half a million followers on Instagram and shares positive advice on staying fit in a sustainable way. But that wasn’t always the case. She reflects on how her own advice influenced disordered eating and overtraining that damaged her health. Shakira has fitness in her veins and specialises in postpartum and perimenopausal fitness. She reflects on how health looks different for all bodies and how trends and one-size-fits-all approach often do more harm than good.