A The Masked Singer star has claimed that the spirit of Whitney Houston visited her before a performance.

On Saturday (14 February), soul singer and presenter Mica Paris was unveiled to be Toastie after she placed third in the singing competition’s finale.

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (16 February), Paris explained that ahead of her performance to Houston’s “Run To You” back in January, she had a vision of the pop icon before she was about to go on stage.

“There was a moment just before in the costume when I had this vision and I just saw her in the album cover, you know with the white T-Shirt and the jeans and the afro, and all I heard was ‘you got this’.”