Coronation Street icon shares fears over surgery following cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard has shared her fears over surgery after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 68-year-old, who played Rovers Return bartender Liz McDonald for three decades on the ITV soap, told RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday (6 February) that the illness is in its “very early stages”.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (15 February), Callard said she was “feeling quite vulnerable and scared”, particularly about how the treatments will change the way she looks.

However, the star was upbeat about the coming months, telling followers she is “90% confident” she could beat the diagnosis, after a previous battle with cervical cancer in her 30s.