Independent TV
Showing now | Saudi Green Initiative
01:25
Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs
Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:
Professor Carlos Duarte of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has praised Saudi Arabia's effort to combat the rapidly increasing problem of coral bleaching.
Professor Duarte said he was "inspired by the efforts of the Saudi Green Initiative to try and reverse the conversation and press the new ambition [of coral preservation]".
Professor Duarte's comments came on day one of the 2022 Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday (11 November).
Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.
Up next
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
00:38
Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul
00:48
King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence
00:23
England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup
00:57
King Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph in first Remembrance Sunday as monarch
04:09
King Charles leads two-minute silence at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
01:16
Jeremy Hunt recognises cost of Brexit to the UK economy
00:38
Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul
01:27
Remembrance Sunday service held at National Memorial Arboretum
01:14
Remembrance Sunday: Politicians and veterans sing national anthem at the Cenotaph
00:48
King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence
00:40
Princess Anne pays tribute to war dead at the Cenotaph in her navy uniform
00:58
Rishi Sunak pays tribute to fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
04:09
King Charles leads two-minute silence at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
00:57
King Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph in first Remembrance Sunday as monarch
00:46
Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate
00:41
Two World War II aircraft explode after colliding mid-air during Dallas airshow
02:06
‘Victory and vindication’: Chuck Schumer celebrates Democrats holding the Senate
02:27
US midterms: What happened and what does it mean?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:23
England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup
00:47
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
00:41
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash
01:25
Erik ten Hag urges Alejandro Garnacho to keep working to win Man United first team spot
01:21
Michael Schumacher’s F1 car auctioned for record $14.9m
00:55
Artist paints personalised mural for Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko’s home gym
01:06
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'obviously committed' to club despite rumours of sale
02:20
Gareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussions
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
01:02
Cop27: World leaders turn attention to food’s environmental impact on sixth day
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:40
Matt Hancock to take on more than two million flies in latest I’m a Celeb trial
00:36
Banksy unveils new artwork on war-torn Ukrainian building
01:19
Matt Hancock eats camel’s penis and sheep’s vagina on I’m a Celeb
00:41
Matt Hancock admits breaking own Covid guidance, ‘but not any laws’, on I’m a Celebrity
00:29
Chris Moyles tears apart Matt Hancock after he asks for ‘forgiveness’ on I’m a Celeb
00:21
Boy George tells Matt Hancock he’s ‘never voted Tory’ in middle of eating trial
01:17
Daniel Radcliffe reveals he filmed Weird Al Yankovic biopic in just 18 days
00:39
Backstreet Boys sing ‘Last Christmas’ without Nick Carter following brother’s death
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
03:26
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:35
Lord Mayor’s Show sees traditional procession through the city
01:45
Ukrainians are using humour as a ‘vital instrument,’ media specialist says
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15