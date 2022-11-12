Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Professor Carlos Duarte of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has praised Saudi Arabia's effort to combat the rapidly increasing problem of coral bleaching.

Professor Duarte said he was "inspired by the efforts of the Saudi Green Initiative to try and reverse the conversation and press the new ambition [of coral preservation]".

Professor Duarte's comments came on day one of the 2022 Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday (11 November).

