New York women turn to self-defence classes as series of punching attacks continue

Within days — and miles — of each other, several women reported eerily similar stories of getting punched by strangers in New York.

Several women went viral on TikTok after describing their attacks.

On Tuesday 19 March, comedian Sarah Suzuki Harvard was walking alone on Delancey Street when she was hit by a man from behind.

“I didn’t see it coming,” she told The Independent.

Senior Lifestyle Reporter Meredith Clark attended a self-defence class to see how women could be better equipped for public attacks.

Instructor Tsahi Shemesh says class sign-ups have gone up by 400%.